Family seeks answers after ATV rider Ja’Keem Williams shot, killed in Winter Garden

Winter Garden Police said Ralph Hensel shot and killed Ja’Keem Williams as Williams was driving by on his ATV. Loved ones of the slain father of five are speaking out.

Victim described as kind-hearted, non-confrontational

What we know:

Winter Garden Police say Ralph Hensel shot and killed Ja’Keem Williams while Williams was riding his ATV through the neighborhood. Authorities found Williams unresponsive at the Bay Pointe apartments on Horizon Street, where witnesses had been performing CPR.

An Orange County judge has denied Hensel’s bond on first-degree murder charges. The investigation remains open.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed whether Hensel had any prior encounters with Williams beyond his complaints about ATV riders in the neighborhood. It is also unclear if Hensel specifically targeted Williams or if the shooting was a result of broader frustration. Authorities have not released details on any potential defense Hensel may claim.

The backstory:

Williams was described as a devoted father figure to five children, including the three he shared with Briana Bermudez and the two belonging to Sierra Rose. Bermudez said Williams had been in Rose’s children’s lives for a decade and treated them as his own. Friends and family described him as kind-hearted and non-confrontational.

Hensel had previously expressed frustration over ATV riders in the neighborhood and had warned law enforcement that if officers did not intervene, he would take action himself.

What they're saying:

Briana Bermudez comforted Sierra Rose as they sat on the couch together. Bermudez was the mother of Ja’Keem Williams' three children, ages 6, 4, and 11 months. Rose also has two children with Williams, ages 10 and 11. Bermudez said Williams was an amazing father to them all.

"He was very active, her two kids are older. He's been with them for ten years, stepped in. Those are his kids, five kids, so that's all the man cared about. That's what he did, day in and day out. My kids."

Rose and Bermudez said Williams was never the kind to seek out trouble.

"He was funny, he was humble, so non-confrontational. He didn't like to argue," Bermudez said.

Rose and Bermudez said they wanted "justice" in this case, but knew it wouldn’t bring Williams back.

"There's nothing the justice system can do to him that's gonna make me hurt any less, make it any easier for my kids."

What's next:

Williams’ family has planned a memorial for Saturday at 7 p.m. on Horizon Street. Meanwhile, the case remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting.

