Jake Paul offering up to $30M for Chris Rock-Will Smith boxing match

Sunday's slap heard around the world continues to be the talk of Hollywood and across various entertainment circles.

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was among the public figures weighing in on Will Smith's infamous hit on Chris Rock during the Oscars. Paul took to social media to challenge Rock and Smith to face off against each other in a boxing match.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Paul added on social media that he is offering $15 million each to the two entertainment icons.

"Let's do it August on my undercard," Paul said on social media.

The Aug. 2022 undercard will mark Paul's return to boxing, which would be his sixth fight. There are no announcements made so far on who Paul, 25, will fight in August.

While Paul put together a career record of 5-0, neither Smith nor Rock have professional boxing experience. Smith, however, has experience playing a role of a boxer in Hollywood.

Smith played the role of Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali in the 2001 sports bio film Ali. Paul on Sunday took to social media pleading to get a hold of Smith's "boxing representative."

Neither Rock nor Smith have appeared to bite on Paul's offer as of Monday night, of if they will ever acknowledge the Youtuber-turned-boxer for his remark at all.

