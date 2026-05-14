Jaguars 2026 schedule features five national TV games, two London matchups

The Brief The Jaguars will play five nationally televised games in 2026, including two in London and three in prime time. Jacksonville opens the season Sept. 13 against Cleveland and faces seven playoff teams from 2025. Prime-time games include matchups against Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Dallas.



The Jacksonville Jaguars will be featured prominently during the 2026 season with five nationally televised games, including two London matchups and three prime-time appearances.

The Jaguars, coming off a 13-4 season and AFC South title in 2025, will face seven playoff teams from last year. Jacksonville opens Sept. 13 at home against Cleveland before facing AFC powers Denver and New England in Weeks 2 and 3.

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Jacksonville will play consecutive games in London against Philadelphia on Oct. 11 and Houston on Oct. 18. Both games will air on NFL Network.

Primetime spotlight

The Jags will be featured multiple times in primetime in 2026:

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football, Amazon)

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

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Midseason stretch

Jacksonville’s bye week comes in Week 7 following the London trip.

Leading into that break, Jacksonville faces two consecutive home games against Philadelphia and Houston.

When do the Jags play in Orlando?

The Jaguars will play their 2027 home games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The full 2026 season schedule is listed below:

Full Jaguars 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1 — Sept. 13: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 2 — Sept. 20: at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 3 — Sept. 27: vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 4 — Oct. 4: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 5 — Oct. 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London), 9:30 a.m.

Week 6 — Oct. 18: vs. Houston Texans (London), 9:30 a.m.

Week 7 — Bye

Week 8 — Nov. 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 9 — Nov. 5: at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 — Nov. 15: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 11 — Nov. 22: at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 12 — Nov. 29: vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m.

Week 13 — Dec. 6: at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 14 — Dec. 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15 — Dec. 20: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 16 — Dec. 27: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Week 17 — TBD: vs. Washington Commanders

Week 18 — TBD: at Indianapolis Colts

Preseason schedule

Aug. 15: at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21: vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.