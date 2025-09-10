Florida violent arrest video: Attorneys file lawsuit against Jacksonville, sheriff's office

The Brief Attorneys representing 22-year-old William McNeil Jr. have filed a lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The lawsuit relates to a viral case of a violent traffic stop on Feb. 19 in Jacksonvile. The attorneys say that McNeil suffered multiple lacerations and a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.



Attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels announced on Wednesday the filing of a federal lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) regarding a viral case of a violent traffic stop. The attorneys also called for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the alleged assault of 22-year-old William McNeil Jr., who they said suffered multiple lacerations and a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.

The attorneys are demanding the DOJ investigate what they call "the use of excessive force and the systemic failures" in Jacksonville to hold law enforcement accountable.

‘Violent and brutal’

What they're saying:

Crump and Daniels are asking for the DOJ to investigate the case of McNeil, who they say was brutally beaten during a Feb. 19 traffic stop. A viral video shows officers striking McNeil multiple times and slamming his head to the pavement while the attorneys say he was unarmed and posed no threat.

The attorneys say that McNeil suffered lacerations to his chin and lip, a fractured tooth, and a traumatic brain injury as a result of the assault.

Despite the video, the attorneys say the State Attorney’s Office declined to hold the officers accountable and failed to interview McNeil during its review.

The attorneys say that the State Attorney’s report rationalized Officer D.J. Bowers' actions, ignored the fact that his initial punch to McNeil’s face went unreported and relied on a claim that McNeil attempted to flee, which they believe is contradicted by video evidence.

"What happened to William McNeil Jr. is not only a personal tragedy, but also sends a devastating message to Jacksonville residents," Crump said. "When police brutality is caught on video and prosecutors still look the other way, it tells the community their lives don’t matter. That is why we are calling on the Department of Justice to intervene, because federal oversight is the only path left to restore trust and deliver justice."

"It’s not just how violent and brutal these officers were," Daniels said. "It’s that they were absolutely unapologetic, because they knew no one was going to hold them accountable. It’s clear that the State Attorney’s Office refuses to do anything about it. So, we’re calling on the Department of Justice."

What happened to William McNeil Jr.?

The backstory:

McNeil was pulled over after an officer claimed he was driving without headlights during inclement weather. He disputed the claim, noting there was no rain, and asked for a supervisor.

His refusal to provide identification or exit the vehicle escalated the situation, culminating in a forcible arrest captured on both his phone and police body cameras. McNeil's attorneys allege he suffered a chipped tooth, concussion, memory loss and needed stitches following the incident.

McNeil was charged with multiple offenses, including resisting arrest and drug possession, and sentenced to two days in jail — time he had already served.