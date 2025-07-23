Bodycam shows violent Jacksonville arrest, sparks excessive force debate

The Brief Bodycam shows officer punching man during disputed traffic stop in Jacksonville. The man, William McNeil Jr., suffered injuries, according to his attorney, who calls it part of a broader pattern of excessive force. An officer was pulled from duty and an internal review is ongoing despite no criminal charges.



Newly released footage shows the violent arrest of a 22-year-old man during a February traffic stop by Florida deputies, sparking renewed scrutiny of the department’s use of force.

What we know:

Bodycam and cellphone footage have emerged showing the controversial arrest of 22-year-old William McNeil Jr. by Jacksonville police during a February 19 traffic stop.

The footage shows officers breaking McNeil’s car window and forcefully removing him after he refused to exit the vehicle. He was charged with multiple offenses, including resisting arrest and drug possession, and sentenced to two days in jail — time he had already served.

What we don't know:

While the State Attorney’s Office found no criminal wrongdoing by officers involved, it remains unclear whether the administrative review being conducted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) will result in disciplinary actions. The timeline for that internal investigation’s completion has not been publicly disclosed.

The backstory:

McNeil was pulled over after an officer claimed he was driving without headlights during inclement weather. He disputed the claim, noting there was no rain, and asked for a supervisor.

His refusal to provide identification or exit the vehicle escalated the situation, culminating in a forcible arrest captured on both his phone and police body cameras. McNeil's attorneys allege he suffered a chipped tooth, concussion, memory loss, and needed stitches following the incident.