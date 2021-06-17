Jack the Clown returns to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

article

A familiar – and creepy – face will return to Halloween Horror Nights this year.

Universal Orlando announced on Thursday that Jack the Clown will return as the demented face of the popular Halloween event to commemorate its 30th year.

"The most notorious icon in event history, Jack’s return to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting ‘Jack Attacks’ that will send guests running for their lives," Universal announced. "His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide."

RELATED: Beetlejuice house, event dates announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2021

This year's theme will be Halloween Horror Nights 30: Never Go Alone. The first house confirmed to be at the event is Beetlejuice. The house was supposed to be at horror nights in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming months, including which houses and scare zones guest can expect.

Select tickets are on sale now for the event.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, September 3 and continues on select nights through Sunday, October 31.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.