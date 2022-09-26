It's asteroid smash day for NASA's DART spacecraft

NASA's DART spacecraft will crash head-on into a small asteroid on Monday evening to test one of the potential ways to deflect an asteroid when one is headed toward Earth.

Since launching from Florida last fall, the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft has been traveling toward a binary asteroid system – the larger Didymos and its smaller moonlet Dimorphos, about 7 million miles from Earth. The pair of asteroids are considered near-Earth asteroids because their orbit will one day take the asteroids zooming by Earth but are no threat to our planet.

On Monday, DART will use autonomous navigation to hone in on the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, then charge head first at about 15,000 mph, acting as a battering ram into the space rock.

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHUAPL) in Maryland manages the spacecraft for NASA, and teams in the APL mission operation center have worked toward this moment for years.

Here's what to expect from the dramatic result of NASA's first planetary defense mission.

The timeline

DART Mission Systems Engineer Elena Adams, with JHUAPL, said the mission operations center, or MOC, was "all hands on deck" 24 hours before impact.

NASA's associate administrator for science Thomas Zurbuchen told FOX Weather on Monday morning the team is excited and ready.

"As always, when you are in these kinds of moments, it's a little bit nervous as well because you think about all the things that could go wrong," Zurbuchen said. "This team has been enormously strong coming together and doing this work here out of Johns Hopkins APL, but also with people around the country to get this mission ready, get it launched during COVID times, when very few missions were launching elsewhere, and having it on collision course now later tonight."

NASA will carry live coverage online and on NASA TV of the impact beginning at 6 p.m. ET Monday. DART is scheduled to impact its target asteroid Dimorphos at 7:14 p.m. ET.

About 4 hours before impact, DART will work autonomously to navigate to its end.

One hour before impact, DART will use a relative-navigation system called SMART Nav to hone in on Didymos. Slowly, the smaller Dimorphos will come into focus. The spacecraft will send back imagery at about one image per second, which should be visible on NASA's livestream.

DART will then "precision lock" into its target, ignoring Didymos and zooming toward Dimorphos. About 2.5 minutes before impact, Smart Nav will turn off, and DART's cameras will take photos of Dimorphos before it smacks into its subject.

"I'm looking forward to that moment where for the first time we lay eyes on that other object, the one that we want to hit," Zurbuchen said.

Dimorphos, only about 530-feet-wide, won't be fully in focus and clear until just moments before impact. The last image will be taken about 2.5 seconds before DART flies into the asteroid.

"Dimorphos is becoming bigger and bigger in this camera … until the last image is being sent off just seconds before the impact," Zurbuchen said.

Seconds after impact, DART's team expects to confirm a "loss of signal" from the spacecraft.

Because of the 8-second delay from DART's signal to Earth, photos will continue to come through the mission operations center in Maryland.

What is the goal?

If DART hits Dimorphos as planned, this is the best way to test the kinetic impactor Earth defense theory.

"The point of a kinetic impactor is you ram your spacecraft into the asteroid you're worried about, and then you change its orbit around the Sun by doing that," Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory Planetary astronomer Andy Rivkin said.

DART won't change the orbit of Didymos. It aims to change the speed of the moonlet, Dimorphos, by just a tiny percentage, maybe an inch or two a second.

The spacecraft will not change the orbit enough that Didymos or Dimorphos will become a threat to Earth.

How will NASA know if it worked?

The first indication will be a loss of signal from DART because the spacecraft will not survive the impact.

DART also brought along a companion in the form of a tiny spacecraft built by the Italian Space Agency (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana) called LICIACube.

Three minutes after DART makes a direct hit, LICIACube will fly by the asteroid to survey the damage. The Italian spacecraft will record the impact area, debris and DART's final moments using two cameras, LUKE and LEIA.

Scientists using ground-based telescopes will be able to monitor the binary asteroid system's orbit, and multiple spacecraft will be watching the crash when it happens, including the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope and NASA's Lucy spacecraft.

Zurbuchen said the data from those spacecraft would come back a day or two after impact.