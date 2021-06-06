'It feels amazing': Sanford's oldest music festival returns

article

Sanford's oldest music festival returned this weekend.

The 14th annual Hurricane Party Music Festival was held on Saturday.

It is the oldest 1-day music festival in historic Downtown Sanford, featuring more than 30 of Central Florida's top bands on six stages.

"It feels amazing. It feels great to have it back this year. We've been really lucky to work with the city to pull this off, we're following a few different guidelines than we've had in years past, but everything's come together really well for us to come back doing events again," event coordinator Dustin Gioertz said.

There were also food trucks and craft vendors on hand.

