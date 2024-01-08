Florida deputies reveal fact about contacting 911 that 'some people don't know'

Did you know calling 911 isn't your only option in an emergency? You can also text 911.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens that texting 911 is a viable option if you're unable to physically call authorities over the phone.

This might come in handy if you're hearing or speech impaired, or if you're in a dangerous situation.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Text-to-911 service requires text message providers and wireless carriers to allow users to text 911 and deliver those messages to call centers that request them. If texting 911 isn't supported by a local call center, providers are required to send bounce-back messages to users letting them know their message couldn't be received.

In Florida, texting 911 is available in all but three counties as of May 2023. Those counties – Miami-Dade, Hendry and Holmes – are "in progress" to getting Text-to-911 service, according to the Florida Department of Management Services. More information on that is available here.