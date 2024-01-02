Florida deputies warn of resurfacing scam that could show up at your door

Florida deputies are warning residents of a scam that's going around again that could involve a knock at your door.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said gypsy-style companies are going door-to-door offering asphalt paving services.

"These companies may try to exchange their services for cash," deputies said.

To protect yourself, deputies recommend dealing with a licensed contractor in Okeechobee County. They're also urging residents to pay attention to details, like if the receipt lacks any key information, if the contractor doesn't have a license or if they ask for payments up front or in cash.

"If you see someone going door to door or you feel you were a victim of fraud or see someone in your area going door to door, please contact our non emergency line at 863-763-3117," deputies said.