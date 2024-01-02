Expand / Collapse search

Florida deputies warn of resurfacing scam that could show up at your door

By Dani Medina
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Law enforcement agencies in Florida are warning residents about a series of scams that have resurfaced and are targeting residents.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies are warning residents of a scam that's going around again that could involve a knock at your door. 

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said gypsy-style companies are going door-to-door offering asphalt paving services. 

"These companies may try to exchange their services for cash," deputies said. 

To protect yourself, deputies recommend dealing with a licensed contractor in Okeechobee County. They're also urging residents to pay attention to details, like if the receipt lacks any key information, if the contractor doesn't have a license or if they ask for payments up front or in cash. 

"If you see someone going door to door or you feel you were a victim of fraud or see someone in your area going door to door, please contact our non emergency line at 863-763-3117," deputies said. 