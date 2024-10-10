Is ICON Park open after Hurricane Milton hits Florida?

Stream FOX 35 News

A restaurant and a bar at ICON Park are back open Thursday evening, while others are still waiting to resume operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Brother Jimmy's BBQ opened at 2 p.m., while Tin Roof opened at 5 p.m.

More tenants - including Museum of Illusions - are expected to reopen as normal on Friday.

ICON Park is home to more than 50 shops, restaurants and attractions. You can find the operating hours of the park's other venues here.

