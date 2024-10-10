Expand / Collapse search
Is ICON Park open after Hurricane Milton hits Florida?

Published  October 10, 2024 8:15pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - A restaurant and a bar at ICON Park are back open Thursday evening, while others are still waiting to resume operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Brother Jimmy's BBQ opened at 2 p.m., while Tin Roof opened at 5 p.m.

More tenants - including Museum of Illusions - are expected to reopen as normal on Friday.

ICON Park is home to more than 50 shops, restaurants and attractions. You can find the operating hours of the park's other venues here.

