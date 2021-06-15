IRS tool to register for the monthly Child Tax Credit payments now open

article

The Internal Revenue Service has opened its portal for families who don't file tax returns to register for the monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

The tool allows those with qualifying children to enter their personal information and direct deposit information to get advance payments starting in the summer of 2021.

Under the law, known as the American Rescue Plan, low- and middle-income parents can expect to receive $3,000 for every child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under age 6. The expanded amounts are tapered off once income hits $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples.

If families earn too much to qualify for the sweetened tax credits, they can still receive the $2,000 credit for their children if their income level is below $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples.

Families will receive a monthly payment – roughly $250 to $300 per child – instead of an annual lump sum. Half of the credit will be paid out beginning July 15. From there, the IRS will deliver the monthly payments on the 15th of each month through December 2021.

The tool is for those who:

Are not required to file a 2020 tax return, didn’t file one and don’t plan to; and

Have a main home in the United States for more than half of the year

Also, if you did not get the full amounts of the first and second Economic Impact Payment, you may use this tool if you:

Are not required to file a 2020 tax return, didn’t file and don’t plan to, and

Want to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and get your third Economic Impact Payment

To register, families will need to provide the following:

Full name

Current mailing address

Date of birth

Email address

Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one

Social security numbers for you and dependents

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one

FOX Business contributed to this report.

