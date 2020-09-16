Investigation underway after man found shot at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say

article

A murder investigation is underway after a man was dead in the parking lot of a Daytona Beach apartment complex on Wednesday, police say.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that at about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the Wedgewood Apartments on Mason Avenue in response to a 911 call.

Upon arrival, they said that they found a black man in his mid-20s shot inside the driver's seat of a black Kia. He had already passed away by the time that police arrived. A scale and a firearm. The vehicle was also reportedly in the driving gear.

Police have not released any suspect information as of now.

