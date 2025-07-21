Invest 94L: Tropical Disturbance in Atlantic being monitored for potential development

The Brief A tropical disturbance (Invest 94L) located 900 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles has shown increased thunderstorm activity and may see limited short-term development. The system is moving west-northwest at 10–15 mph, with a low (20%) chance of formation over the next 48 hours and 7 days. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable by midweek, reducing the likelihood of further development.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a developing weather system in the Central Tropical Atlantic, designated Invest 94L. While activity has increased slightly, forecasters currently expect only limited development.

Where the System Is Now

What we know:

The disturbance is located about 900 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. It is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms, which have become more organized in recent hours.

A tropical disturbance (Invest 94L) located 900 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles has shown increased thunderstorm activity and may see limited short-term development. ( Credit: National Hurricane Center)

Short-Term Development Possible

Environmental conditions are described as generally favorable for further development in the next 24 to 48 hours. The system is moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, a track that could bring it closer to the eastern Caribbean later this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Conditions to Deteriorate Midweek

Forecasters say that by the middle of this week, environmental conditions are expected to become less favorable, decreasing the likelihood of additional organization or strengthening beyond the short term.

Will it impact Florida?

At this time, the system poses no direct threat to land.