Invest 94L in far east Atlantic Ocean less organized, development odds decrease: NHC

The National Hurricane Center has lowered the odds of future development for an area of low pressure, known as Invest 94L, in the far eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

As of 2 p.m., the odds of future development had dropped to 30% from 40% over the next 7 days, the National Hurricane Center said. It was located off the coast of Africa and several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC said showers and thunderstorms within the area of low pressure have not become better organized since Friday. It is expected to continue moving west-southwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through next week.

"The low is moving into an environment that is less conducive for development, and therefore the chance of tropical cyclone formation appears to be decreasing," the NHC said.

The system poses no threat to the U.S. or Florida.

