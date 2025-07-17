Invest 93L: Gulf Coast flood threat increases as system is monitored for tropical development

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the FOX 35 Storm Team are tracking an area of low pressure located over the far northern portion of the Gulf: Invest 93L. The chances of a tropical depression forming are slightly less than days prior. The remnants of the system could swing back down through Florida, and eventually re-enter the Gulf waters, where it could reorganize and restrengthen.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the FOX 35 Storm Team are tracking an area of low pressure located over the far northern portion of the Gulf: Invest 93L. Although the chances of a tropical depression forming are slightly less than days prior, the system has the potential to swing back down through Florida before then gaining strength again.

Here's the latest on what we know about the disturbance and how it could impact the Sunshine State.

What is Invest 93L?

What we know:

Invest 93L is an area of low pressure that's sitting over the far northern portion of the Gulf. Although on Wednesday the NHC had increased the chances of tropical development to 40%, on Thursday the chances of formation dropped to 30% over the next 48 hours and seven days after the system remained fairly disorganized overnight.

The associated shower and thunderstorm activity also remains disorganized and is located mainly to the west and southwest of the center.

The system would potentially be named "Dexter" if it develops.

What kind of impact could Invest 93L have?

Big picture view:

Although the chances of the formation of a tropical depression are slightly less likely than days prior, very heavy rain is still expected to fall across Louisiana and Mississippi.

The greatest impacts from Invest 93L are heavy rainfall, flooding, occasional waterspouts and rough seas. Severe weather such as waterspouts and tornadoes could also be possible in the stronger cells.

The system will produce heavy rainfall along the Interstate 10 corridor into the weekend. The chances of precipitation have now shifted westward and will continue to impact communities in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana through at least Saturday.

Flood Watches are in effect for parishes along the Gulf Coast to north of I-10, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Weather Prediction Center even expects a likelihood of flash flooding between New Orleans and the Texas-Louisiana border.

Computer forecast models show a widespread swath of 1–3 inches of rainfall from east of Houston to Panama City, Florida, with amounts of 5–8 inches and even greater around Lafayette, Louisiana.

Will Invest 93L impact Florida?

Local perspective:

The FOX 35 Storm Team said it's important to note that recent data suggests the system could do a loop as it veers to the east after moving inland.

Models suggest the remnants of Invest 93L could swing back down through Florida, and eventually re-enter the Gulf waters, where it could reorganize and restrengthen.

We're still a few days out, but it's something the Storm Team will be monitoring.

What's next:

The remnants of Invest 93L will look to bring more heavy rain our way into early next week.

If the system does loop around and swing back down into Florida, this would bring another slug of deep tropical moisture our way for the first half of next week. This would mean repeated rounds of heavy rainfall are growing more likely. This could lead to additional inches of rainfall over areas in Central Florida that are already fairly water-logged.

There are still some questions as to where exactly the heaviest rain will set up, so be sure to stay close to the forecast for more.

