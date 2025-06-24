Tropical Storm Andrea: First storm of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season forms, NHC says

The Brief Tropical Storm Andrea formed Tuesday in the central Atlantic, becoming the first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season. The storm is expected to remain weak and begin dissipating by Wednesday night due to cooler waters and strong wind shear. Andrea showed fluctuating development chances before strengthening early Tuesday, after a quiet start to the hurricane season.



Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, formed Tuesday in the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

What we know:

As of 10 a.m., the storm was located about 1,205 miles west of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving east-northeast at 17 mph.

The NHC reported a minimum central pressure of 1014 millibars.

"Little change in strength is expected today," the NHC said in its advisory. "Weakening is expected to begin tonight, with Andrea dissipating by Wednesday night."

Tropical Storm Andrea forms

The backstory:

Although the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been quiet in its first three weeks, the NHC is now monitoring a tropical storm, Andrea, in the central subtropical Atlantic.

Andrea originally showed signs of increased organization on Monday, and by early Tuesday morning, the system's chance of development within the next 48 hours and over the next seven days had decreased from 70% to 50%.

However, later Tuesday morning, experts reported that the system had strengthened again, leading to the formation of Tropical Storm Andrea.

What's next:

NHC officials say the system will likely become a short-lived tropical storm as more hostile environmental conditions end its opportunity for development over the next day or so.

"The intensity forecast holds Andrea at tropical storm strength today, with the system weakening into a post-tropical remnant low by Wednesday morning because of the cold waters and dissipating shortly thereafter," the NHC said.

The storm will not threaten any land areas.

How long is the Atlantic hurricane season?

Timeline:

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. However, the peak of hurricane season is typically August to September.

Hurricane season predictions: Above average

Dig deeper:

Forecasters at Colorado State University and NOAA both expected to have an above-average season. That comes down to the number of expected named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes compared to an average season.

How many storms do we see in an average season?

14 named storms

9 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes

CSU's 2025 hurricane season prediction

17 named storms

9 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

13-19 named storms

6-10 hurricanes

3-5 major hurricanes

