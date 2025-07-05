Man shoots intruder after attempt to burglarize Osceola County home, deputies say

The Brief An intruder was shot by a man after he allegedly attempted to burglarize a home on Friday night in Osceola County. The intruder was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then released into law enforcement’s custody. Mitchell Platt, 37, was arrested for Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools and taken to the Osceola County Jail.



An intruder was shot by a man after he allegedly attempted to burglarize a home on Friday night in Osceola County.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they responded around 8:30 p.m. on Friday to a house off Deer Run Road in reference to a residential burglary.

A man at the home told deputies that when he arrived at his mother’s house, he noticed a rear door was left open. When he entered the house, he said he heard strange noises coming from the back bedroom, prompting him to grab a gun.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The man said he shouted out to see who was in the home, and an adult male intruder emerged from a hallway and charged towards the man.

Deputies said the man shot a single shot from his revolver and hit the intruder in the leg. He then held the intruder at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the scene.

The intruder was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later identified as 37-year-old Mitchell Platt. The other man was not hurt during the incident.

Authorities said Platt was released into law enforcement’s custody.

(Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Burglary tools were found inside the house near the area where Platt was located, investigators said.

Platt was arrested for Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools and taken to the Osceola County Jail.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

The OCSO is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s office on its non-emergency number at (407) 348-2222.