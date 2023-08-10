Intense heat brings changes to Central Florida high school football fields

The extreme heat has forced changes on local high school football fields.

In Seminole County, that means shorter practices without as much equipment. Jermel Jones, third-year Lyman head coach, said the heat this season is different compared to years past.

"I don’t remember practicing ever in heat like this," Jones said.

Most of Thursday’s practice was indoors because of nearby lightning. That gave players and coaches relief from the heat. They’ve been practicing outdoors since July 31.

"This week the temperature’s been up to a degree where we can only wear helmets," Jones said. "When you’re in that type of practice it can only be a two-hour practice."

In this weather, Jones said Seminole County Public Schools mandates water breaks every 15 minutes, cold towels during practice and access to cold tubs after. The team of 86 players also cannot practice in full pads because of the high temperatures, meaning they can’t tackle each other.

"After a long, hot practice you’re feeling a little tired, your cleats a little wet from sweat. It does take a toll on the body for sure," senior defensive back Dominic Daoust said.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions heat stroke can happen in as quickly as 10 minutes once the body can’t cool itself down and reaches 106 degrees.

Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County medical director, said heat stroke can come with dire consequences.

"The actual danger is horrible," Husty said. "It’s everything. It’s loss of organ function including death."

Husty recommends keeping track of water intake and warns against drinking too much.



"I think we’ve kind of gone a little overboard with ‘Drink water! Drink water! Drink water,’" Husty said. "It’s caused people to go a little overboard. Yes, hydration is important, but overhydration is just as important."

In neighboring Orange County all principals and teachers received a memo Thursday reading "assure the students they will have regular water breaks and do not restrict fluids."

The memo also said "water breaks must be scheduled during and at the end of classes."



Jones said his focus is always player safety but said the extreme heat is a different element that every team is facing one week before games.

"We’re kind of going into uncharted territories for coaches across the state of Florida," Jones said. "Our job is to take care of these young men and make sure they get home safely."

The first games are next week. Jones said trainers will watch closely to determine whether it could be too hot to play.

If you feel dizzy or nauseous in the heat, Husty said you should get inside or in shade, douse yourself in water, and get your feet up above your heart.

