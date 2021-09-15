Inspiration4 launch draws crowds to Florida's Space Coast

Gabor Seres spent Wednesday counting down to liftoff.

"Night launches and just after dusk, it is spectacular. It’s like the sun rising over there. Beautiful site, beautiful site," Seres said.

He and his wife drove down from Jacksonville Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. He was pleasantly surprised to snatch the best spot along the Max Brewer Bridge in Titusville.

"I expected a bigger crowd. This is a special one. And for me, I loved these manned missions now that we’re back in space," he added.

Seres has been coming to launches on the Space Coast since 1983 when he was still living in Chicago. Now that he lives in Jacksonville, he doesn’t miss any. "I like to talk to folks of the same mindset and people that are fans of SpaceX, space in general, NASA. I think Elon is a stud," Seres also said.

On the west side of the Indian River, Rafael Santoni also arrived around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to find a good spot to watch the launch from.

"I’m really surprised there are not more people than what we have here," Santoni said. He picked a spot along U.S. 1 and sent his location to the friends from the Tesla Club of South Florida, who are meeting up with him to watch four people who have never gone to space launch their dream. "It’s an exciting time for humanity having civilians go to space basically and at the same time helping St. Jude’s hospital it’s a very great cause we’re proud to collaborate with."

Typically, the popular watch location along the river in Titusville starts filling up the night before big launches. On Wednesday, they didn’t start filling up until about four hours before liftoff.

