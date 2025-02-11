Insomnia Cookies to open first location in Daytona Beach, Florida

The Brief Insomnia Cookies will open its new location in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 15. The beloved cookie brand is open all day and late into the night, perfect for "Insomniacs" in need of a sweet treat. The bakery offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options.



Get ready to satisfy your sweet cravings!

Insomnia Cookies, a fan-favorite cookie brand known for its late-night hours, is opening the doors to its first location in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Insomnia Cookies' grand opening in Daytona Beach

To celebrate the new location, the bakery will host an all-day grand opening event, featuring a late-night bash packed with freebies, delicious treats, and more.

The new Daytona Beach store is located at 1173 W International Speedway Blvd Unit 6A – near Daytona State College and down the street from the Daytona International Speedway.

See the store hours below:

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

History of Insomnia Cookies

The backstory:

Insomnia Cookies was born in 2003 when founder Seth Berkowitz, craving something warm and sweet late at night, realized there were limited delivery options for late-night food.

He started the business from his dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania, aiming to serve people like him, and transformed the late-night food delivery industry.

Today, the company continues to thrive, delivering sweet treats to "Insomniacs."

Credit: Insomnia Cookies

The new store in Daytona Beach marks the cookie brand's 13th location in Florida, joining over 300 stores nationwide.

What's on the menu?

The ever-changing, limited-edition menu includes a variety of options, ranging from the classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to fan favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe. It also features ice cream, indulgent brookies, brownies, and blondies, along with a selection of delicious vegan treats.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Insomnia Cookies

The bakery offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options.

Insomnia Cookies is hiring

Dig deeper:

The new Daytona Beach location is hiring for part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. To apply, visit Careers.InsomniaCookies.com.

