Inside look at a $30M home in Windermere, Florida

In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida.

It has more than 50,000 square feet under the roof, spread across several buildings on the gated 18-acre compound. As impressive as it looks from above, the interior is something you have to see to believe.

Mick Night of Premier Sotheby’s International Real Estate gave us a tour of the Georgian-inspired property.

"It's definitely a one of a kind," Night told FOX 35 News. "It's an opportunity that is maybe once in a lifetime to have this amount of acreage on the chain of lakes." He is talking about the Butler Chain of Lakes, which is where some of the most expensive properties in the Orlando area are based, including Shaquille O’Neil’s mansion that recently sold for $11 million.

The property listing boasts of these details:

7 bedrooms

14.5 bathrooms

614 feet of lakefront on Lake Down

Guard gate

20 foot ceilings

Staff quarters with 576 square feet of living space

Junior Olympic pool

Room for 51 cars in garages

You read that right, space for 51 cars! But it also had a cabana room/party hall which has enough space for a party beyond your wildest dream, or kid’s sleepovers. In fact, the current owner used the space for sleepovers for the kids. The cabana area also has dual locker rooms, complete with a steam room in each.

And one more enticing feature that certainly makes this home an Orlando dream, nightly fireworks. From the upstairs club room, you can open up the massive doors to the porch and see the Fireworks from Disney shimmering over the lake for a private viewing every night.

"It’s endless as far as the options here, "Night says. "And on top of that, to have it gated and as private as it is, it is a one-of-kind opportunity."