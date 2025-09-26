Blue Origin unveils 'New Glenn' rocket factory on Florida’s Space Coast

The Brief Blue Origin opened its massive new rocket factory in Brevard County, where "New Glenn" rockets are moving down the line toward launch. The company is also developing a lunar lander it hopes to test as early as this year, competing with SpaceX for NASA contracts. Florida leaders hailed the expansion as both an economic engine and a chance to keep the state at the center of the space race.



Blue Origin opened the doors to its sprawling new rocket factory in Brevard County this week, offering a rare look inside its top-secret production line as the company works to compete with rival SpaceX.

What we know:

Blue Origin has opened its new 750,000-square-foot rocket factory on Merritt Island, a facility designed to produce multiple "New Glenn" rockets.

The production line, roughly the length of London Bridge, operates like a conveyor belt, moving rockets through welding, plumbing and testing before launch.

Cameras were barred inside during the media tour, underscoring the secrecy surrounding the technology. The company is also working on a lunar lander it says could launch on a test flight as soon as this year, in partnership with NASA’s upcoming moon missions.

What we don't know:

Blue Origin has not said exactly how many rockets are in production, how many workers it plans to hire, or the specific timeline for the New Glenn’s first launch. The company also did not provide details on the cost of the factory or the scale of its contracts with NASA compared to competitors like SpaceX.

The backstory:

The Space Coast has seen a dramatic revival since the retirement of the Space Shuttle program more than a decade ago. Blue Origin’s facility is the latest addition to a growing cluster of space infrastructure that includes SpaceX’s rocket refurbishment hub and plans for the Starship program.

What they're saying:

NASA has turned to multiple commercial partners to accelerate its Artemis program, hoping to establish a sustainable presence on the moon. Florida leaders see the expansion as not only a technological leap but also an economic driver, offering high-paying jobs and securing the state’s role as a hub for space exploration.

"This is the rebirth of the space industry, and I think it brings a smile to all our faces," said U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla. "It’s so exciting that my kids and your kids are going to have jobs right here, and not just jobs — careers."

On the international stakes, Haridopolos added: "We’re going to beat China in space. It’s essential."

He also pointed to the demand for workers as both Blue Origin and SpaceX expand. "They need more workers," he said.

What's next:

Blue Origin said its lunar lander could make a test flight as soon as this year.