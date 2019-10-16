Inmates escape prison, return with whiskey and cellphones

article

Four inmates are back behind bars after deputies in Texas say they were able to escape federal prison several times and returned each time with contraband.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were tipped off about prisoners repeatedly escaping the Beaumont FCI prison complex, so investigators and U.S. Marshals conducted surveillance on Oct. 11 to try and catch them in the act.

Deputies say around 10:30 p.m., they saw four inmates leave the prison grounds. When deputies approached them, the inmates reportedly tried to run. They were quickly apprehended.

Julian Lemus, 34, Robert Young, 45, Leo Martinez, 25, and Silvstre Rico, 35, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and booked into the LaSalle Unit, charged with escape.

The sheriff's office said they found bottles of whiskey and cell phones in the men's possession. It's not known where they got the items from.