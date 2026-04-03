Attorneys seek delays in Kissimmee triple-murder case amid issues over witnesses

The Brief Prosecutors and defense attorneys are seeking delays in a Kissimmee triple-murder case. The state wants more time to decide on the death penalty due to overseas witness issues. The defense also needs time for a competency evaluation and case preparation.



Attorneys in a Central Florida triple-murder case are seeking delays as they work through challenges tied to overseas witnesses and pending legal decisions.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have each filed motions requesting additional time in the case involving a man accused of killing three tourists in Kissimmee.

The backstory:

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, is accused of killing three people visiting Kissimmee on Jan. 17.

The three men – brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio and their friend James Puchan, 68, from Ohio – were in Kissimmee attending a Mecum Car Show. They were waiting for help with rental car trouble when Bojeh allegedly shot and killed them.

Three men killed in a triple homicide in Kissimmee on Jan. 17 were identified as James Puchan, Douglas Kraft and Robert Kraft (left to right).

Bojeh was initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder by State Attorney Monique Worrell's office within the Ninth Judicial Circuit, who said that for someone to be charged with first-degree murder they must be indicted by a grand jury.

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After a grand jury convened on Feb. 26, Bojeh was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in connection to three deaths in January.

Big picture view:

According to court filings, prosecutors are asking a judge for more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty for Bojeh.

Under Florida law, the state typically must file notice within 45 days of arraignment if it intends to pursue capital punishment. Prosecutors are requesting an extension to 120 days, citing the need to review information related to defense witnesses located in the Middle East who have been difficult to reach.

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The defense is also seeking more time to prepare its case, including arranging a medical evaluation to determine whether the defendant is competent to stand trial. Attorneys said a physician has not yet completed that evaluation or issued an opinion.

A competency-related status hearing is scheduled for later in April. Defense attorneys are also asking the court to set an additional status hearing in June as the case progresses.

The delays come as attorneys on both sides cite logistical challenges and the need for further review before key decisions are made. The case remains ongoing.