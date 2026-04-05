Artemis II live tracker: Follow NASA's mission to the moon

Artemis II Artemis II and its crew are more than two-thirds to the moon, NASA said. Artemis II lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1, 2026, for a 10-day mission to the moon and back. The mission is the first crewed test flight of the Orion spacecraft, as well as testing our capabilities to fly into deep space, to the moon, and back to Earth. On Monday, April 6, Artemis II and the Orion spacecraft are expected to conduct a lunar flyby.



The Artemis II astronauts and Orion spacecraft are more than two-thirds of the distance to the moon's lunar surface, NASA said.

The lunar flyby is scheduled for Monday afternoon, April 6, 2026, when Orion's main window will be pointed towards the moon's surface, according to NASA.

On Saturday, Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen both took control of the Orion spacecraft conducting a variety of tests and maneuvers.

"For 41 minutes, the pair tested two different thruster modes, six degrees of freedom and three degrees of freedom, to provide engineers with more data about the spacecraft’s piloting capabilities,"" read an update on NASA's Artemis II blog.

When will Artemis II reach the moon?

Artemis II will reach the moon on Monday, April 6, 2026. The six-hour lunar flyby is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m., NASA said. That's when the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows will be pointed to the moon.

On Saturday, NASA's lunar science team sent a list of features they want the Artemis II crew to photograph and analyze during their mission.

NASA illustration: Here's how Artemis II gets from Earth to the moon – and back

Artemis II live tracker

NASA has created the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW), where people can track the Orion spacecraft in real time. Click here to see where the spacecraft and the Artemis II astronauts are.

Watch live: NASA video feed from Orion spacecraft

Here is a live video feed from the Orion spacecraft.

"Viewers will see a blue screen if there is a loss of signal, or if the bandwidth is needed for mission activities. Viewers may see what appears to be a black screen when the vehicle is in darkness."

Timeline: How long does it take to reach the moon?

NASA’s Artemis II mission will orbit Earth for a day, travel to the moon for a flyby beyond its far side, and then return along a free-return trajectory, culminating in Orion’s reentry and a Pacific Ocean splashdown.

An illustration showing the Artemis II mission. Credit: NASA