Winter Park man dies after truck collides with semi hauling logs, officials say

article

The Brief Officials said the crash happened on April 1 in the area of US 98 North and State Road 471. The crash prompted roadway closures for seven hours.



A Winter Park man has died after logs from the back of a semi truck pierced the windshield of the semi he was driving in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash happened on April 1, around 10:50 a.m. in the area of US 98 North and State Road 471.

Deputies believe 44-year-old Gabriel Beauford was traveling behind the 2023 Mack truck when the truck entered a turning lane to head east on SR 471. The timber being hauled from the Mack then pierced the windshield of Beauford's truck, according to officials.

Beauford was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash prompted the roadway to be closed for seven hours.

No criminal charges are anticipated against the driver of the Mack truck, as it was determined to be in compliance with safety measures for the roadway.