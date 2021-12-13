Initial testing reveals omicron COVID variant detected in Orange County wastewater, officials say

article

Orange County leaders said Monday that the omicron variant was detected in the county's wastewater.

The county released this official statement:

"A preliminary test for the Omicron variant has been developed for wastewater and is in beta-testing until fully validated by the lab analyzing the samples. Initial results indicate that the Omicron variant has been detected in Orange County in the South Water Reclamation Facility and the Northwest Water Reclamation Facility. Again, these are our preliminary findings. We are expecting more definitive results on Wednesday. Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will hold an Orange County coronavirus update with Dr. Raul Pino on Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Demings and Dr. Pino urge everyone five years of age and older to get a COVID-19 vaccination."

Officials said more samples will need to be taken to make sure the variant is spreading within the county.

