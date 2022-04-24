Indiana woman killed crossing International Drive

A woman visiting from Indiana was hit and killed by a vehicle as she crossed International Drive.

They crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night on I-Drive near the Sand Lake Road intersection.

Troopers say the 37-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road on the crosswalk. A Honda Civic, driven by a 19-year-old was going north at the intersection with a green light.

Highway patrol says the woman did not yield to traffic and she has hit head-on by the Civic.

She was later taken to the Dr. Phillips Hospital, but later died.

Advertisement

FHP says no charges have been filed at this time, but they continue to investigate.