Indiana parents welcome twins born in different decades

An Indiana family welcomed twins who happened to be born in different decades.

Dawn Gilliam gave birth to Joslyn and Jaxon, who were only 30 minutes apart. Joslyn came into this world at 11:37 p.m. on New Year’s Eve 2019, while her brother was born at 12:07 a.m. on New Year’s Day 2020.

Their mother and father, Jason Tello, expressed their excitement during a press conference at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, where the twins were born.

“I believe that our reaction is still shock. I don’t think it has really set in for either of us,” Gilliam said.

Joslyn and Jaxon were born seven weeks early and are still being cared for, according to representatives with the hospital.

