In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security

School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff.

"Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students, and communities across our country have all grown deeply concerned over school shootings, like the one in Uvalde, Texas," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.

In Marion County, authorities are also beefing up security. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it will be adding a K9 to the School Resource Officer Division. Albi, a German Short-Haired Pointer, will join the ranks as the first firearms detection police canine in the county school system.

Albi, a German Short-Haired Pointer, will join the Marion County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer Division as the county's first firearms detection police canine. Together, Albi and her handler, Corporal Erik DeAngelis, will be patrolling our

And in Orange County, Sheriff John Mina said his agency has access to over 6,000 cameras spread through the Orange County Public School system. There is also a resource known as the SafeWatch application through which school staff will be able to initiate school lockdown with the push of a button. Additionally, there are 196 school resource officers in Orange County who are prepared to deal with active shooter situations.

"They are trained to go in and end the threat immediately," Sheriff Mina said of school resource officers during a news conference on Monday.