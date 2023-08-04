Illegal dog fighting ring in Daytona Beach revealed dogs living in 'despicable conditions:' Police

article

An anonymous tip led Daytona Beach Police to a home housing eight dogs who were used in an illegal dog fighting ring on Tuesday, a press release shows.

The heartbreaking discovery revealed the dogs were living in "despicable conditions" and all were healing from different stages of wounds they endured during the fights, police said.

The remains of what police suspect to have been a ninth dog were also discovered at the home located at 792 Iowa Street.

The dogs were rescued and taken to the Halifax Humane Society (HHS) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) where they are receiving medical care, comfort, and rehabilitation.

When searching the home, officers said they discovered evidence such as a notebook ledger with notes referring to dog fighting, a black 223 magazine, ammunition, certificates from the American Dog Breeder Association, a black Taurus firearm, a black 9 mm Ruger, and bottles of wound treatment — all evidence pointing toward illegal activities.

Also found were what appeared to be large pieces of heavily blood-stained carpet in the area that officers believe was a dog fighting pit.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.