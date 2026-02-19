Cocoa man killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The crash happened on I-95 northbound near the State Road 528 interchange in Cocoa.
All northbound lanes were closed in that section of the interstate but reopened a few hours later after crews cleared the scene.
FHP said preliminary evidence shows that a vehicle was traveling north on I-95 when it hit a pedestrian.
The vehicle left the scene after hitting the pedestrian, who FHP said was a 29-year-old man from Cocoa. He died at the scene.
What's next:
FHP is looking for the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. No descriptions of the vehicle or the driver have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
The Source: This story was written with information released by Florida Highway Patrol.