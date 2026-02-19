Cocoa man killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says

The Brief A 29-year-old Cocoa man was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 early Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said that premilinary evidence shows that a vehicle traveling north on I-95 hit the man and then left the scene. No information has been released about the driver or the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.



A 29-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened on I-95 northbound near the State Road 528 interchange in Cocoa.

All northbound lanes were closed in that section of the interstate but reopened a few hours later after crews cleared the scene.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

FHP said preliminary evidence shows that a vehicle was traveling north on I-95 when it hit a pedestrian.

The vehicle left the scene after hitting the pedestrian, who FHP said was a 29-year-old man from Cocoa. He died at the scene.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

FHP is looking for the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. No descriptions of the vehicle or the driver have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.