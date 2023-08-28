When is Idalia expected to make landfall? What we know about potential Florida impact

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall. Here's the latest:

When is Tropical Storm Idalia expected to become a hurricane?

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later on Monday and a dangerous major hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Where is Idalia expected to make landfall?

Idalia could make landfall in western Cuba before approaching Florida's Gulf Coast.

When is Idalia expected to make landfall?

Idalia is expected to pass near or over western Cuba on Monday night before heading into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on early Tuesday. It's expected to reach Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

When is Hurricane Idalia supposed to hit Florida?

Idalia is expected to reach Florida as a major Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday.

Where is Idalia now?

As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Idalia is located about 90 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph as it moves north at 8 mph.

Tracking Idalia: See the latest spaghetti models, track

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Idalia below:

Where to get sandbags in Central Florida

Click here to see all sandbag sites in Central Florida.

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team app for the latest updates.