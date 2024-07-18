This iconic Florida fish now has a new name

article

The Largemouth bass has earned its stripes – in the form of a new name that is.

A recent study about black bass species prompted the American Fisheries Society to designate the Florida bass as a new, separate species from the Largemouth bass. Both are still considered to be part of the same species since the two are "visually indistinguishable."

Genetic studies from recent research at Yale University show that the Florida bass is its own species and the fish exists in parts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

This new finding provides a better foundation for managing and conserving the iconic black bass species as well as helps with ensuring the fish are conserved and sustainable for future generations.

The name change will not affect how anglers fish for bass in Florida. The change will instead impact how anglers refer to Florida bass.

The two species of fish are not visually distinguishable. The only way to know the difference is through genetic testing.

Does the new name change prompt new regulations?

Regulations for both species remain the same throughout Florida. Anglers do not have to distinguish between the two species.