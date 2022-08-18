ICE! returning to Gaylord Palms for Christmas for the first time in 2 years

article

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular holiday exhibit ICE! will return to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee this year!

This year's theme is based on the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" which is the first time it has been featured at the Gaylord Palms Resort holiday event. The story follows The Grinch's journey from his mountaintop cave to ruin Christmas for the residents of Who-ville, only to find the true meaning of the season in the end. The walk-through attraction features 10 scenes from the classic Dr. Seuss story and animated TV special.

About 40 ice carvers from Harbin, China will travel to Central Florida to hand-carve 2 millions pounds of ice that make up the elaborate, 20,000-square-foot frozen exhibit. The artisans have created ICE! for many years, but haven’t been able to travel to the United States the past two holiday seasons because of international travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Once you enter the exhibit, guests will be handed a blue parka and walk through a variety of rooms that tell the story of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" Every display is completely made out of ice, so the temperature inside is kept at a very chilly 9-degrees! Gloves and scarves are recommended.

In addition to seeing characters from the classic Dr. Seuss tale, guests can also take rides down two-story-tall ice slides, explore ice tunnels and arches, and visit Carver’s Showcase to see live sculpting demonstrations. The ICE! experience concludes in a separate area dedicated to a Nativity scene, carved and shaped in a dramatic display of crystal-clear ice.

After you leave ICE! you can grab some hot cocoa and explore Alpine Village which features Bavarian-style village storefronts, live shows, characters, Snowy’s Snack Shack and a giant Christmas shop.

Some of the family-friendly activities you can enjoy include:

Naughty or Nice Escape Room

Ice tubing

Elf Training Academy

Gingerbread Decorating Corner

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Families can also check out new live stage shows this year, including the Cirque: Spirit of Christmas stage show, which features acrobats performing incredible tricks and stunts, and Journey of the Three Kings, that honors the date Jesus was visited by the Three Wise Men.

You can also walk around and take in the dazzling decorations throughout the Gaylord Palms Resort, including more than 3 million lights, elaborately themed Christmas trees, and miles of garland.

ICE! runs from Nov. 18, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets start at $39.00 per person. You can find more information HERE.