Gov. DeSantis to speak Tuesday morning in St. Cloud, Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak on Tuesday morning in St. Cloud.

Here's a look at what to expect from the news conference.

When and where is Gov. DeSantis speaking?



DeSantis will host the news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The event will take place at Voyager K-8, which is located at 3175 Voyager Ave. in St. Cloud.

Who will join Gov. DeSantis at the news conference?



DeSantis will be joined at the news conference by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida Department of Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.

What will Gov. DeSantis be speaking on?



DeSantis has not yet announced what he will be addressing during the news conference, although the location of the event and the people attending lean towards the topic of education and law.

How can I watch and stream the news conference?



FOX 35 News will have a crew at the news conference who will stream the event back live.

FOX 35 will stream the event in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the end of the event, a full playback of the news conference will be available to watch at the top of this story.