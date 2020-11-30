‘I see the outrage’: Daytona community groups want change amid recent shootings

article

Daytona’s top cop is asking for the community’s help after a rash of violence over the last two weeks.

The police department has responded to six shootings, with the latest taking the life of a 19-year-old.

Rell Black, with the Community Healing Project, Inc. said he's attending a meeting at the Midtown Cultural Center on Monday night in hopes of finding solutions.

“I think right now the city is such in shambles right now that we’re willing to listen and we’re willing to work together,” he said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said he needs the community’s help to get to the root of the problem.

“Not just to listen to me talk, to come with questions as well as potential solutions to what’s going on because this can’t all be on us, this can’t be on the police,” he said Sunday at a press conference.

The city’s mayor, Derrick Henry, agrees with Chief Young.

“It’s critical that we as a community hold ourselves accountable,” he said.

He said community engagement is key in what he calls a spiritual and emotional crisis.

“All hands need to be on deck and engaged in trying to ensure that our young people are being comforted, being consoled, being encouraged,” he said.

Black hopes the anger from the recent crime sprees bring change.

“I think we’re gonna see a good change. I'm very optimistic. I'm on social media. I see the outrage and whenever people are outraged, things happen,” he said.