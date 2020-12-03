'I can't wait for her to be here' Bindi Irwin shares video of latest sonogram

article

Bindi Irwin continues to share special moments of her pregnancy with her social media followers.

The 22-year-old mom-to-be recently posted a video of her latest sonogram to Instagram.

"Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives," she wrote. "Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can't wait for her to be here next year."

MORE NEWS: Oklahoma zoo shares ultrasound of baby elephant due in 2022

This will be her first child with her husband, Chandler Powell. The couple announced in September that they were expecting a baby girl.

Advertisement

"Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️" Irwin wrote in her caption. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be.”

RELATED: Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell reveal the gender of their first child on the way

Powell also shared the gender reveal on his Instagram account.

"Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world,” the conservationist wrote. “I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be❤️."

Irwin and Powell announced they were expecting their first child in August just months after they got married in March.