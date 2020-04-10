‘I can’t believe you are back’: Young best friends in China reunite after quarantine ends

For those who are eagerly waiting to see their friends and loved ones, you can vicariously enjoy this reunion between a 4-year-old and his best friend.

Residents in Beijing, China were reportedly allowed to roam more freely after lockdown restrictions were eased in late March. For Jazz Rose, that finally meant he could see his pal Mikel again.

In a video of their adorable reunion, both Jazz Rose and Mikel are still wearing masks. When Jazz Rose spots his buddy in the near distance, he quickly bolts to give him a hearty hug.

“I can’t believe you are back,” Jazz Rose is heard saying after seeing his friend.



Cities across China lifted their quarantine restrictions recently. On April 7, Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, reportedly ended a lockdown that began in late January.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still advising that people practice prevention measures such as social distancing and washing their hands.

In the United States, major metropolitan areas still remain under lockdown and stay-at-home orders.

There were more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world as of April 10, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.