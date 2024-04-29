Brush fire briefly closes I-95 in Brevard County, traffic backed up: FDOT

Update (1:15 p.m.): Traffic has begun flowing in both directions of Interstate 95 near mile marker 170, thought are are miles o backups in both directions, per FDOT.

Original story:

Interstate 95 is closed in both directions in Brevard County due to a fire burning on the side of the road, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The fire appears to be on the northbound side near mile marker 170, which is north of Valkaria Road. However, traffic backups can be seen in both directions, according to FDOT cameras.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. FDOT cameras showed emergency crews spraying water into the tree line along the roadway as white smoke billowed into the air.

