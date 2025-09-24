I-75 southbound lanes closed in Marion County after dump truck hits overpass: FHP

The Brief A crash took place early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 southbound near Mile Marker 370 in Marion County. The crash occurred when a dump truck with its bed in the raised position hit an overpass. All southbound lanes of I-75 between Exit 374 and Exit 368 are currently closed as officials work to clean up the debris.



All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in the Marion County area are currently closed as the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) investigates a crash where a dump truck collided with an overpass.

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP are currently investigating a crash that took place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-75 southbound near Mile Marker 370 in Marion County.

According to a crash report, a dump truck was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane when it collided with the County Road 320 overpass.

Officials say the dump truck was traveling with its bed in a raised position, causing the bed to collide with the overpass.

Traffic camera video shows significant damage to the overpass.

(Credit: Florida 511 traffic camera)

However, the 55-year-old man from Ocala who was driving the truck was not injured.

All southbound lanes of I-75, between Exits 374 (County Road 234) and Exit 368 (County Road 318) are currently closed as officials work to clean up the debris. In addition, theoverpass bridge is closed in both directions, from Northwest 87th Avenue Road to Northwest 200th Street Road.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 374.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when the southbound I-75 lanes will reopen.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes at this time.

(Credit: Florida 511 traffic camera)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.