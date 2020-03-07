I-4 reopens after brush fire shut down stretch of highway in Volusia County

UPDATE: ((7:52 p.m.)) All westbound lanes of I-4 have reopened. Drivers need to use caution in the area. Troopers will monitor the area for any visibility problems, throughout the night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

((6:35 p.m.)) The eastbound lanes of I-4 are reopened. Westbound remains closed from I-95 to SR-44. Use caution in the area, as smoke still lingers. Troopers will continue to monitor the interstate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Interstate 4 is shut down in both directions due to a forest fire.

Officials say it's burning in the area of mile marker 123 in DeLand.

(Courtesy: riggsboi26_twin)

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in Orlando tweeted: "I-4 shut down in Volusia County, due to a brush fire. If you are traveling eastbound you will have to exit at SR-44 (mm118). Westbound is shut down at I-95. We have westbound traffic making a u-turn at MM 123 until closures in place. Use 511 on your phone for updates."

Just before 6 p.m., the Florida Forest Service said firefighters are battling a 180-acre brush fire and encourage drivers to remain clear of the area.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m.

The Florida Forest Service says it has deployed ground crews and a helicopter fight the fire.

Volusia County Fire Rescue and Seminole County Fire officials are also assisting.

Officials say I-4 remains closed at SR-44 and US-92 (International Speedway Boulevard), per the Florida Highway Patrol.