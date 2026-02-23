Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Orange County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from MON 2:12 AM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County

Cold weather shelters opening in Central Florida as temperatures drop

By
Published  February 23, 2026 6:55am EST
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Some cold weather shelters are open this week as temperatures dip across Central Florida.
    • Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is bracing for another round of cold temperatures to start the week.

With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s overnight, cold weather shelters will be open in some counties for residents to keep warm.

Central Florida cold weather shelters

Here are several warming shelters available throughout Central Florida: 

Osceola County

Kissimmee First Church of the Nazarene 

  • Where: 1550 Mill Slough Road, Kissimmee
  • When: Open Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.
  • What to know: No pets are allowed at the shelter; service animals are allowed

First United Methodist Church St. Cloud

  • Where: 1000 Ohio Avenue, St. Cloud
  • When: Open Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.
  • What to know: No pets are allowed at the shelter; service animals are allowed

Volusia County

The Bridge (Neighborhood Center of West Volusia)

  • Where: 421 S. Palmetto Avenue, DeLand
  • When: Open through Feb. 24
  • What to know: People can arrive at 6:30 p.m. and remain until 8 a.m.; breakfast will be provided

The Source: This story was written with information released by Osceola and Volusia counties.

