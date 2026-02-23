Cold weather shelters opening in Central Florida as temperatures drop

The Brief Some cold weather shelters are open this week as temperatures dip across Central Florida. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s.



Central Florida is bracing for another round of cold temperatures to start the week.

With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s overnight, cold weather shelters will be open in some counties for residents to keep warm.

Central Florida cold weather shelters

Here are several warming shelters available throughout Central Florida:

Osceola County

Kissimmee First Church of the Nazarene

Where: 1550 Mill Slough Road, Kissimmee

When: Open Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.

What to know: No pets are allowed at the shelter; service animals are allowed

First United Methodist Church St. Cloud

Where: 1000 Ohio Avenue, St. Cloud

When: Open Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.

What to know: No pets are allowed at the shelter; service animals are allowed

Volusia County

The Bridge (Neighborhood Center of West Volusia)

Where: 421 S. Palmetto Avenue, DeLand

When: Open through Feb. 24

What to know: People can arrive at 6:30 p.m. and remain until 8 a.m.; breakfast will be provided