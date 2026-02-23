Cold weather shelters opening in Central Florida as temperatures drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is bracing for another round of cold temperatures to start the week.
With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s overnight, cold weather shelters will be open in some counties for residents to keep warm.
Central Florida cold weather shelters
Here are several warming shelters available throughout Central Florida:
Osceola County
Kissimmee First Church of the Nazarene
- Where: 1550 Mill Slough Road, Kissimmee
- When: Open Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.
- What to know: No pets are allowed at the shelter; service animals are allowed
First United Methodist Church St. Cloud
- Where: 1000 Ohio Avenue, St. Cloud
- When: Open Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.
- What to know: No pets are allowed at the shelter; service animals are allowed
Volusia County
The Bridge (Neighborhood Center of West Volusia)
- Where: 421 S. Palmetto Avenue, DeLand
- When: Open through Feb. 24
- What to know: People can arrive at 6:30 p.m. and remain until 8 a.m.; breakfast will be provided
The Source: This story was written with information released by Osceola and Volusia counties.