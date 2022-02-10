I-4 express lanes could open by the end of February

The tolled Interstate 4 (I-4) express lanes could open by the end of the month.

New video from the Florida Department of Transportation shows emergency crews training on the new lanes.

Leaders say if all goes according to plan, the toll lanes in the center will be up and running in less than three weeks.

The 21-mile project spans seven years at a cost of $2.4 billion dollars.

