A section of Interstate 4 will close overnight Sunday for construction.

The eastbound lanes of I-4 between Gore Street and South Street will close Sunday night at 10 p.m.

The lanes will reopen Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from eastbound State Road 408 will also close.

The detour will take drivers down Garland Avenue between S.R. 408 and Colonial Drive.