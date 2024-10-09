Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:43 PM EDT until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:43 PM EDT until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 9:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County

Hurricane Milton tracker: Landfall south of Tampa Bay expected soon

By
Published  October 9, 2024 8:21pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

Update (8:30 p.m.): Hurricane Milton made landfall at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday near Siesta Key, Florida, just south of Tampa Bay. It made landfall as a Cat. 3 storm with 120 mph, technically a major hurricane.

Original story:

Hurricane Milton is closely approaching Florida's Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall shortly. Milton was expected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. 

As of 8 p.m., Hurricane Milton was 20 miles from Sarasota and 130 miles southwest of Orlando, the NHC said. It has winds of 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Milton has weakened over the last several hours from a Category 4 to a Category 3. However, it has grown in size and its impact has been felt across the Peninsula. More than 130 tornado warnings were issued by Florida's National Weather Service offices in Miami, Melbourne, and Jacksonville, primarily impacted Central Florida and South Florida.

Florida's west coast is bracing for life-threatening and destructive storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding. Torrential rain, flooding, and damaging winds are the main threats for Central Florida.

When will Hurricane Milton make landfall – and where?

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall within the next two hours, the National Hurricane Center said in its p.m. advisory.

It's expected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay, the NHC said. 

