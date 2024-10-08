Hurricane Milton: Is Publix, Winn Dixie, Fresh Market closing early?

Stream FOX 35 News

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, we can expect to see grocery store closures. Here is what we know so far about closures in the Central Florida area.

Publix

As of Tuesday morning, Publix stated that they are monitoring the storm closely and some stores will begin adjusting hours. "The status of individual stores is subject to change based on Hurricane Milton’s track and projected impacts. We encourage customers to visit www.publix.com/status for the most up-to-date information regarding store status".

Fresh Market

In preparation for the impact of Hurricane Milton, The Fresh Market will be closing the following Florida locations:

Closing 2 PM, Tuesday, October 8 and closed all day Wednesday, October 9

13499 S. Cleveland Avenue, Ft. Myers

27251 Bay Landing Drive, Bonita Springs

5251 University Parkway, University Park

11525 SR 70 E, Lakewood Ranch

25961 U.S. Highway 19N, Clearwater

13147 North Dale Mabry HWY, Tampa

3722 Henderson Blvd, Tampa

2900 4th Street North, St. Peterburg

6701 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton

10272 SW Meeting St. Por St. Lucie

Closing 6 PM, Tuesday, October 8 and closed all day Wednesday, October 9

Lake Emma Road, Lake Mary

5920 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs

1500 North Mills Ave, Orlando

5000 Dr. Phillips Boulevard, Orlando

612 Centerview Blvd, Kissimmee

Winn-Dixie

You can check Winn-Dixie's website for all stores impacted by the storm and their current operation hours.