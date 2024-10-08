Hurricane Milton: Is Publix, Winn Dixie, Fresh Market closing early?
ORLANDO, Fl - As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, we can expect to see grocery store closures. Here is what we know so far about closures in the Central Florida area.
Publix
As of Tuesday morning, Publix stated that they are monitoring the storm closely and some stores will begin adjusting hours. "The status of individual stores is subject to change based on Hurricane Milton’s track and projected impacts. We encourage customers to visit www.publix.com/status for the most up-to-date information regarding store status".
Fresh Market
In preparation for the impact of Hurricane Milton, The Fresh Market will be closing the following Florida locations:
Closing 2 PM, Tuesday, October 8 and closed all day Wednesday, October 9
- 13499 S. Cleveland Avenue, Ft. Myers
- 27251 Bay Landing Drive, Bonita Springs
- 5251 University Parkway, University Park
- 11525 SR 70 E, Lakewood Ranch
- 25961 U.S. Highway 19N, Clearwater
- 13147 North Dale Mabry HWY, Tampa
- 3722 Henderson Blvd, Tampa
- 2900 4th Street North, St. Peterburg
- 6701 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton
- 10272 SW Meeting St. Por St. Lucie
Closing 6 PM, Tuesday, October 8 and closed all day Wednesday, October 9
- Lake Emma Road, Lake Mary
- 5920 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs
- 1500 North Mills Ave, Orlando
- 5000 Dr. Phillips Boulevard, Orlando
- 612 Centerview Blvd, Kissimmee
Winn-Dixie
You can check Winn-Dixie's website for all stores impacted by the storm and their current operation hours.