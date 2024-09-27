Hurricane Helene: Are Disney World, Universal Orlando and other Florida theme parks open today?

Several theme parks in Florida closed on Thursday in preparation for Hurricane Helene's landfall in the Big Bend region, located several hours north of the parks.

Since then, Helene has moved over Georgia and was downgraded to a tropical storm by Friday morning.

Will the parks reopen on Friday, Sept. 27? Here's what we know.

Hurricane Helene: Walt Disney World Update

Disney canceled its Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Thursday and its Typhoon Lagoon water park and miniature golf courses were closed on Thursday.

The park has not announced when the water park will reopen.

Hurricane Helene: Universal Orlando Resort Update

"Our hearts are with all those impacted by Hurricane Helene, and we are grateful for the hard work of our Team Members during this time. Today we are welcoming back our guests as we return to our normal operation across all our theme parks, CityWalk and including Halloween Horror Nights this evening."

Hurricane Helene: SeaWorld Orlando Update

"Following Hurricane Helene, we will open at 10:00 am on Friday, September 27. We are grateful to our ambassadors who came in this morning to ensure our park is ready to welcome you. Our hearts go out to our community and fellow Floridians who were impacted and now begin the task of rebuilding and recovering from this storm."

Hurricane Helene: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Update

"Busch Gardens Tampa will re-open on Friday, September 27 at 1:00 P.M. Howl-O-Scream will take place as scheduled."

Hurricane Helene: LEGOLAND Florida Update

"Today September 27, 2024 LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park are OPEN. Park operations and hours are continuing as normal."

Hurricane Helene: Fun Spot America

No statement or operation changes known at Fun Spot America ahead of Helene. Fun Spot has two locations in Central Florida: Orlando and Kissimmee.

These Central Florida attractions have closed due to Helene