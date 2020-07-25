Hurricane Hanna getting closer to Texas coast, landfall expected Saturday

Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday, making it the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. update that Hanna is moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes, all while another tropical storm approaches the Caribbean. The system could make landfall by Saturday evening.

Maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph. The storm was centered about 70 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and was moving west at 8 mph.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barra el Mezquital Mexico to Port Mansfield Texas

Mesquite Bay to Sargent Texas

Tornadoes were also possible Saturday for parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain, forecasters said. A hurricane warning remained in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, and a tropical storm warning was still in effect from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas.

Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain through Sunday night — with isolated totals of 18 inches (46 centimeters) — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo has weakened into a Tropical Depression. Gonzalo was moving west near 20 mph with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday afternoon. The storm will move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea Saturday and Sunday.

Gonzalo and Hanna broke the record for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, respectively, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous records were Gert on July 24, 2005, and Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach said.

Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

